Detroit Tigers Opening Day called off amid MLB lockout

DETROIT – Opening Day in Detroit is not happening as MLB owners and players were unable to reach a deal to end the ongoing lockout on Wednesday.

MLB announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13. That raised the total to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game season, or 7.6%. This includes Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 8.

The next Tigers game on the schedule in April 14, a road game vs. Kansas City. The next home game would be April 19 vs. the Yankees, which would be Opening Day, if a deal is reached.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” Manfred said in a statement. “Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that opening day is postponed until April 14.”

The two sides’ differences narrowed with the union’s latest counteroffer. Earlier in the day, management gave the union a new option that would allow an agreement to be cut short after the 2024 season — leading to even more bargaining between management and players that regard each other with disdain.