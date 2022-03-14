Detroit Edison Academy’s Ruby Whitehorn named Miss Basketball

Ruby Whitehorn's shy smile simply shines more light on her incredible journey. On Monday (March 14), Whitehorne picked up the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan's Miss Basketball award.

On Monday (March 14), Whitehorn picked up the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Miss Basketball award.

“I would like to thank all of my coaches, my teammates, my family, and my support system,” said Whitehorn. “I really wouldn’t be here without them.”

Getting here was an adventure.

Whitehorn says ever since she was in middle school, she practiced with Edison’s varsity team, a powerhouse run by coach Monique Brown.

There were three other Miss Basketball winners in those practices: Rickea Jackson, Gabby Elliott, and DeeDee Hagemann.

Whitehorn had to work hard and wait her turn. She now is Edison’s fourth straight Miss Basketball winner, on top of being named a McDonald’s All-American.

“It didn’t hit me until they handed me my jersey,” Whitehorn said. “At that moment, I really felt proud.”

“She can dominate the game without scoring baskets,” said coach Brown.

Edison has more up-and-coming players behind Whitehorn. She hopes they are watching her journey closely.

Edison will continue its quest for another state title Tuesday night.