Baseball is back: Tigers fans flock to spring training in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. – The sun is shining, and the birds are chirping down in Lakeland, Florida. And after a long silence, the sound of the crack of the bat is in the air.

Plenty of fans out at Tigertown Wednesday (March 16) wasn’t sure this season would happen, but today, day three of on-field workouts, the mood was light and happy, and there was an air of excitement when fans got to see their favorite players.

“(Miguel) Cabrera is who I come to see,” said a fan. “I like (Akil) Baddoo too. Baseball is very interesting. My daughter brings me to all the games.”

The ladies from Detroit seen in the video player above are first-timers to spring training, and they never stopped smiling.

They got the chance to watch the player’s workouts while also being able to grab some autographs on a stuffed animal they called “clubhouse buddy.”

Ad

“These are autographs,” said Detroit Tigers fan Katherine Ward. “This is the General Manager, Mr. Avila, No. 30, Rodriguez, and the rest of them I can’t read.”

The Aslin family from Mason always comes to Tigertown.

“This is 20 years plus, said Linda Aslin. “I came as a kid with my parents.”

Tigers fans and ball ballplayers have one common interest: they’re happy baseball is back and can’t wait for the season to begin.

“Oh yea,” said the Tigers fans. “We’ll be right there April 8 (for Opening Day).

Opening Day in Lakeland for the Tigers will be Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Publix Field inside Joker Merchant Stadium.