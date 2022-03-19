Detroit Sports Commission will host “Wrestling Fan Jam” during NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

DETROIT – The Detroit Sports Commission will host “Wrestling Fan Jam” this Saturday (March 19) from 2-5 p.m. at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School.

The event is to celebrate the sport of wrestling while also shedding some light and excitement on the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships with the youth of Metro Detroit.

The showcase is free and open to the public, with doors opening to the event at 1 p.m.

Events will include:

A conversation with high school and NCAA coaches, including R.J. Boudro, head coach of 9-time state champion Lowell High School, and 2004 Olympic silver medalist Jamill Kelly, as well as University of North Carolina’s assistant coach and others.

The opportunity to attend a USA Wrestling practice featuring women’s and men’s national team members

A panel titled “How to Start and Sustain a Successful Wrestling Program” featuring Executive Director of Beat the Streets Detroit Mindy Herrmann, National Wrestling Hall of Fame member and Founder/President of Inner City Wrestling in Miami Wilbert Johnson and others.

A youth wrestling demonstration on training techniques hosted by the Black Wrestling Association

Insight on Saturday night’s NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships match-ups provided by ESPN USA Takedown Analysts Caleb Nemmers and Steve Foster as well as National Wrestling Hall of Fame member Nate Carr.

“With the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships taking place in Detroit this year, we knew we had to plan something spectacular for the Detroit community to share in the excitement and buzz surrounding the tournament,” said Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau. “Detroit is known for many things, including our world-class venues and long history of hosting major sports events. Together, with DPSCD and supporting Detroit partners, we’re committed to adding wresting to the long list of what makes Detroit a prime location for athletics.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.ncaa.com/wrestling.