58º

Sports

NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings trade Leddy, Witkowski to Blues for 2nd round pick, 2 players

Wings swing deadline deal with St. Louis

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Red Wings, NHL, NHL Trade Deadline, NHL Trades, St. Louis Blues, Hockey, Detroit Red Wings, Nick Leddy, Luke Witkowski
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Nick Leddy #2 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus, 2022 Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have made a trade with the St. Louis Blues ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Wings have traded defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski to the Blues in exchange for defenseman Jake Walman, forward Oskar Sundqvist and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Leddy, 31, has made 55 appearances for the Red Wings this season, collecting 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) and 16 penalty minutes. Witkowski, 31, has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, posting seven points (three goals, four assists) and 62 penalty minutes in 44 games.

Sundqvist, 27, has spent the past five seasons with the Blues after the team acquired him via trade from Pittsburgh on June 23, 2017. Overall, he has posted 87 points (36 goals, 51 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 270 career regular-season games.

Walman, 26, was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry draft. In three seasons with the Blues, he recorded eight points (four goals, four assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 57 regular-season games.

The NHL Trade Deadline is Monday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram