Comerica Bank Free Prix Day scheduled for June 3 ahead of Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT – Comerica Bank will host this year’s Free Prix Day on June 3, ahead of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The tradition began with the first Detroit Grand Prix in 1982. Fans will have free access at the Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear. This is Comerica Bank’s ninth year as sponsor.

Visitors will be welcome in the paddock to see the Grand Prix teams and drivers work on their cars, watch all the world-class auto racing action on track and experience all the interactive games, displays and fun at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park for free.

“Free Prix Day began at the Downtown Detroit circuit in 1982, and we are proud to continue to build on that tradition, thanks to our partners at Comerica Bank,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. “We love welcoming everyone in our community to the Grand Prix and, with Comerica’s support, fans will be able to experience everything our event has to offer for the final race weekend on Belle Isle before it returns to Downtown Detroit in 2023. Comerica Bank Free Prix Day is unique to Detroit and a great way to wave the green flag on race weekend in the Motor City.”

Ad

Comerica Bank and the Grand Prix are hosting a virtual engagement with more than a dozen Southeastern Michigan high schools and community groups focused on motorsports and career opportunities in racing.

The students will have the opportunity to connect with a number of Grand Prix-related guests, including Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires driver Ernie Francis Jr. of the minority-led Force Indy race team. The students will also learn about running a race team from Force Indy team principal Rod Reid, who will also talk about the Nexgeneracers (NXG) karting and life skills youth development program that expanded to Detroit last year.

GM Sports Car Program Manager Laura Klauser will talk about her path to leading the championship-winning Corvette and Cadillac racing teams. Comerica Bank Executive Vice President, Technology and Operations, Megan Crespi and Grand Prix President Michael Montri will share their experiences with the students, as well.

Ad

“We look forward to seeing everyone back at Belle Isle again this year for one of Detroit’s great traditions,” said Mike Ritchie, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. “We are honored to partner with the Grand Prix on this exciting event where guests can experience some of the world’s most outstanding auto racing for free on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. It has been so rewarding to see students and families experience all the fun and enjoyment that this special event offers.”

The on-track action on Free Prix Day will feature all four series competing at the Grand Prix. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will host practice as they prepare for the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, while the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will feature practice and qualifying for Saturday’s Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.

The rising stars of Indy Lights, presented by Cooper Tires, will be on track for their first practice session of the weekend, while the Masters Endurance Legends USA series will also turn its first laps on Belle Isle with a practice session and qualifying.

Ad

Click here for more information on Free Prix Day, and to purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Prix. You can also call 866-464-7749.