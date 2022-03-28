24º

Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ this summer

First time Lions have been featured

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel) (Lon Horwedel, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you want to see what Dan Campbell is like at all hours of the day, just wait for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ this season.

The Detroit Lions will be featured on the HBO series this summer, which chronicles one team’s training camp and preseason through a series of episodes released weekly. It usually features a ton of behind the scenes interviews, a look inside meetings, big decisions, preseason sidelines and player profiles.

The Lions were one of a few teams that have never been featured in the series. It’ll surely be entertaining with head coach Dan Campbell leading the charge.

HBO’s Hard Knocks will premiere Aug. 9, and finish on Sept. 6, as teams open training camp and begin the preseason. It’ll be the show’s 17th season.

