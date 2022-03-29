Michigan women’s basketball falls to Louisville in Elite 8

WICHITA, KANSAS - MARCH 28: Mykasa Robinson #5 of the Louisville Cardinals drives to the basket against Emily Kiser #33 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Intrust Bank Arena on March 28, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

WICHITA, KAN. – The magical run from the University of Michigan women’s basketball team has come to an end as the women in maize fall to No. 1 seed Louisville 62-50 in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite 8.

Last season, the lady Wolverines fell to the No. 2 seeded Baylor Bears 78-75 in overtime in the Sweet 16.

In defeat, Michigan was led by Naz Hillmon had another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds followed by Maddie Nolan with 8 points, but 20 turnovers, offensively challenged fourth quarter and poor free-throw shooting sealed their fate.

The Cardinals were led by Hailey Van Lith and her 22 points, Chelsie Hall with 15 points and Kianna Smith who chipped in with 11 in the victory.