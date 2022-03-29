Michigan women’s basketball falls to Louisville in Elite 8

WICHITA, KAN. – The magical run from the University of Michigan women’s basketball team has come to an end as the women in maize fall to No. 1 seed Louisville 62-50 in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite 8.
Last season, the lady Wolverines fell to the No. 2 seeded Baylor Bears 78-75 in overtime in the Sweet 16.
In defeat, Michigan was led by Naz Hillmon had another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds followed by Maddie Nolan with 8 points, but 20 turnovers, offensively challenged fourth quarter and poor free-throw shooting sealed their fate.
The Cardinals were led by Hailey Van Lith and her 22 points, Chelsie Hall with 15 points and Kianna Smith who chipped in with 11 in the victory.