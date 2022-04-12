Javier Baez crushes first homer since signing with Detroit Tigers to deliver win over Red Sox

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, April 11, 2022.

DETROIT – Javier Baez crushed an eye-level fastball for his first home run in a Detroit Tigers uniform and delivered a late win over the Boston Red Sox.

Baez, who smacked a fly ball off the right field fence for a walk-off winner on Opening Day, came up in another high-leverage moment Monday. The game was tied in the bottom of the eighth and Austin Meadows had led off with a line drive single.

Ryan Brasier, Boston’s best relief pitcher, came in to face Baez and threw a 2-2, 93 mph fastball well above the strike zone. But Baez got the barrel to it and pulled a no-doubt homer inside the foul pole and into the left field bleachers.

JAV MERCY!@javy23baez comes up clutch for his first home run as a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/q5SOLbmGe7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 11, 2022

It gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead, which was enough for closer Gregory Soto, who slammed the door in the ninth.

The Tigers improved to 2-2 on the season.

Matt Manning led the way for Detroit on the mound, retiring 18 of the 19 batters he faced in six innings. The only outlier was a J.D. Martinez home run in the fifth. Alex Lange and Michael Fulmer both delivered scoreless innings between Manning and Soto.

These two teams will be back on the diamond at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday for the second game of this series.