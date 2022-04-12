53º

Javier Baez crushes first homer since signing with Detroit Tigers to deliver win over Red Sox

Matt Manning retires 18 of 19 batters in quality start

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Paul Sancya, The Associated Press 2022)

DETROIT – Javier Baez crushed an eye-level fastball for his first home run in a Detroit Tigers uniform and delivered a late win over the Boston Red Sox.

Baez, who smacked a fly ball off the right field fence for a walk-off winner on Opening Day, came up in another high-leverage moment Monday. The game was tied in the bottom of the eighth and Austin Meadows had led off with a line drive single.

Ryan Brasier, Boston’s best relief pitcher, came in to face Baez and threw a 2-2, 93 mph fastball well above the strike zone. But Baez got the barrel to it and pulled a no-doubt homer inside the foul pole and into the left field bleachers.

It gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead, which was enough for closer Gregory Soto, who slammed the door in the ninth.

The Tigers improved to 2-2 on the season.

Matt Manning led the way for Detroit on the mound, retiring 18 of the 19 batters he faced in six innings. The only outlier was a J.D. Martinez home run in the fifth. Alex Lange and Michael Fulmer both delivered scoreless innings between Manning and Soto.

These two teams will be back on the diamond at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday for the second game of this series.

Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by Austin Meadows #17 after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning to take a 3-1 lead at Comerica Park on April 11, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (2022 Getty Images)

