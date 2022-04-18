Darvish rebounds, Padres beat Braves 2-1 despite just 3 hits

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

SAN DIEGO – Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Sunday night despite having just three hits.

Darvish (1-1) allowed a run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday.

The Padres' 35-year-old ace had command throughout, allowing his only run on Marcell Ozuna's homer in the seventh. His gem allowed San Diego to split the four-game series.

The Padres got their runs in the second inning, after loading the bases against starter Bryce Elder (1-1). Austin Nola was hit by a pitch, and Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI fielder's choice groundout.

Padres closer Taylor Rogers retired the Braves in order in the ninth for his fourth save, closing out a four-hitter for San Diego.

Elder went 4 1/3 innings before handing off to rookie Spencer Strider, who didn't allow a hit or a run over 3 2/3 innings. Strider walked three and struck out three.

Matt Olson had two hits, including a double, for Atlanta and raised his batting average to .421 in his first season with the Braves.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Two-time All-Star RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (right knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee on July 10.

Padres: OF Wil Myers (right thumb soreness) missed Sunday’s game with an injury that flared up in his final at-bat Friday night. He is day-to-day and San Diego does not anticipate he will have an IL stint.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Huascar Ynoa (0-1, 15.00) takes the hill on Monday night in the opening game of a three-game set at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres: LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 1.38) goes for his second win of the season Monday night in the first of three home games against the Cincinnati Reds.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports