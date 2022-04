Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams are the newest members of the franchise, and they’ll meet with the media around 5 p.m. Friday.

DETROIT – Both of the Detroit Lions’ first-round picks in the 2022 draft are set to speak Friday for the first time since they were selected.

You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Hutchinson, an edge rusher from the University of Michigan, was taken No. 2 overall. Williams, a wide receiver from Alabama, was selected at No. 12.

