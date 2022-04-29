Detroit Lions select Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 overall pick in NFL draft

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during warmups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jacksonville.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Detroit Lions have selected Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

Hutchinson, widely considered the top prospect in the draft, was passed over by the Jacksonville Jaguars for Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker. Instead, he’ll stay with his hometown Lions.

This is just the latest in a growing list of accomplishments for Hutchinson, who was named a Heisman Trophy finalist and a First-Team All-American during his final season with the Wolverines. He also helped lead them to a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Ad

FLASHBACK: Aidan Hutchinson cemented as Michigan legend in win over Ohio State

Hutchinson returned to Michigan for his senior season and posted gaudy numbers: 14 sacks, 58 tackles, two forced fumbles and three passes defended. He was the highest-graded player in college football, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the team’s biggest win this decade, Hutchinson sacked Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud three times while registering a total of 15 pressures. He also picked up a sack in Michigan’s blowout win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

At the NFL combine, Hutchinson registered elite speed and agility numbers to go along with good side for an edge rusher. His weight was the only concern, as he’s a bit light for the position, at 260 pounds.

Ad

The Lions have long talked about wanting to build a winning culture in the locker room to improve the product on the field, and by all accounts, Hutchinson gives them a chance to do just that. He was a team captain each of his final two seasons at Michigan and one of the main reasons the Wolverines finally broke their conference title drought.

He won several academic awards, and the only off-field controversy for Hutchinson at Michigan was whether he’d finish second or third in Heisman voting.

Hutchinson is the first Michigan player to be selected in the top two since Jake Long, who went No. 1 overall to the Miami Dolphins in 2008.

Second pick

The Lions didn’t wait around to make their second selection of the night. They traded three picks to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 12 and draft Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.