Detroit Red Wings won’t re-sign head coach Jeff Blashill, 2 assistant coaches

Friday, April 29 was the team’s last game of the season

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, center, talks with referee Mike Hasenfratz (2) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings announced Saturday that the team will not renew contracts for its head coach or two other coaches.

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko will no longer be with the NHL team, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman announced Saturday, April 30.

Blashill has been with the Red Wings for 11 seasons. Houda and Salajko have been serving the team for the last six.

Friday night was the Wings’ last game of the season. The Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5 - 3.

Officials said Saturday that more information regarding the hockey team’s next season will be available on May 2.

