NFL schedule release 2022: Tracking live Detroit Lions rumors, updates

NFL schedule to be release Thursday night

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks over his play sheet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel) (Lon Horwedel, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will unveil their official 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday night during the NFL’s schedule release event.

NFL schedules for all teams will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night, with a live show on NFL Network and ESPN2. Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced.

We already know who the Lions will play in 2022: Detroit will play both home and away games against their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The Lions will also host the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. They’ll face Dallas, the New York Giants, New England, the New York Jets and Carolina on the road.

Games tend to leak through the day, so keep an eye on the blog below, we’ll be tracking anything that crosses our radar.

Track live Lions schedule updates below:

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

