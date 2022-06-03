How to watch this weekend’s Detroit Tigers games vs. Yankees that are only on Apple TV+, Peacock

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson tags Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) out at third base in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

DETROIT – Two of the Detroit Tigers’ three games against the New York Yankees this weekend won’t be available to watch on regular TV channels.

The timing of this strange broadcast weekend is probably a bit annoying for Tigers fans because, well, the team is *finally* starting to play better and we’re *finally* getting to see an opponent other than the Twins and Guardians.

Here’s how fans can catch all three games of the series:

Friday (June 3)

First pitch : 7:05 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Elvin Rodriguez vs. Gerrit Cole

On Friday night, the Tigers and Yankees will be one of MLB’s featured Apple TV+ games. That means fans can’t stick to the routine of tuning into Bally Sports Detroit at 7:05 p.m. to catch the action.

Click here to visit Apple TV+.

You don’t need a subscription to Apple TV+ to watch MLB’s “Friday Night Baseball.” This is the first season of this agreement between MLB and Apple, so for now, it’s free to watch all of those games without paying.

You can either:

launch the Apple TV app and pick the game from there.

find the Apple TV+ game from the MLB.TV app (which will redirect you to the Apple TV app).

click here to log in with your Apple ID or create a new Apple ID, and then proceed to the stream.

If you’re having trouble, click here to visit Apple’s support page for Friday Night Baseball games.

Saturday (June 4)

First pitch : 1:05 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Beau Brieske vs. Luis Severino

Saturday’s game is the only one in this series airing on Bally Sports Detroit.

It’s also scheduled to air on MLB Network, for anyone who’s out of market. This kind of national attention only comes when your team plays the Yankees, right?

Sunday (June 5)

First pitch : 11:35 a.m.

Pitching matchup: Rony Garcia vs. Jordan Montgomery

This is not a typo -- the Tigers and Yankees start at 11:35 a.m. Sunday. As in, the morning. It’s another brand new deal MLB signed this season, this one with Peacock.

Here’s the thing: You have to have Peacock Premium to watch, according to this release from MLB. The service might already be available for some because of an eligible cable subscription, but otherwise, it’s $4.99 for a month.

The Tigers have Peacock Premium games against the Kansas City Royals at noon on July 3, and against the Toronto Blue Jays at noon on July 31. So if you pay for a month to watch Sunday’s game, you should get the July 3 game, too, but you’d have to buy another month to include July 31.

Ask yourself: “How badly do I want to watch Rony Garcia pitch to the Yankees lineup in that shoebox of a stadium?”

Why is MLB trying to make it so complicated for fans to watch their favorite teams? Yeah, good question.

Anyway, click here to visit the “MLB Sunday Leadoff” page on Peacock if you’d like to watch the game.