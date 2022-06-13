Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez ‘will not rejoin team’ due to personal matters

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the team that he won’t be rejoining the squad “at this time” due to personal reasons.

The Tigers released a brief statement on the matter from GM Al Avila:

“Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice.”

Rodríguez was placed on the IL for a ribcage sprain a few weeks ago after leaving a game vs. the Rays with an oblique injury.

Rodríguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers last offseason. He’s pitched eight games this season, with a 1-3 record and a 4.38 ERA.

It’s unclear how long the absence will last, no other details were released by the team.