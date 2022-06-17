NBA set to launch first basketball school in Dominican Republic

FILE - The NBA logo in shown on a basketball court in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, file photo. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says his new team has a very high vaccination rate but declined to give a specific number because of privacy concerns. He did say Monday during NBA media day that all members of the Indiana coaching staff are fully vaccinated. Carlisle is back in Indiana, where he coached from 2003 through 2007. Training camps open Tuesday and the pandemic will affect a third NBA season and already means some players will be missing on media day.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)

The National Basketball Association and Mamsa Sports Performance announced a multiyear partnership to launch the first NBA Basketball School in the Dominican Republic.

The NBA Basketball School will tip off with three local camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6-18, before expanding in 2023 to a year-round program featuring camps and clinics.

These events will provide young athletes with on-court training, skill development and basketball education.

NBA Basketball School is a network of tuition-based basketball development programs open to boys and girls ages 6-18 from outside the U.S.

The Dominican Republic will become the fifth country in Latin America to launch or announce plans to open an NBA Basketball School, joining Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay.

“Our top priority is creating opportunities for boys and girls throughout Latin America and the Caribbean to learn the fundamentals and values of the game through programs like NBA Basketball School,” said NBA Latin America Senior Vice President and Managing Director Arnon de Mello, according to a league press release.

The NBA Basketball School curriculum is designed to develop players and provide parents, coaches and organizations with a better understanding of the process of improvement within the game.

It has been developed by the NBA’s International Basketball Operations department in consultation with current and former NBA coaches, players and player development specialists.

The NBA Basketball School program builds on the league’s existing youth and elite basketball development initiatives in Latin America, including the Jr. NBA, Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas and NBA Academy Latin America.

Information and registration for the first camp, which will be held at Carol Morgan School in Santo Domingo over the course of three weeks can be found here.