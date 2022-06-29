NBA Free Agency 2022: List of the top 30 available players

NBA Free Agency opens on June 30 at 6 p.m., and there will be many good players available for teams to begin negotiations.
Here’s the list of the top 30 available NBA free agents:
- Zach LaVine (UFA)
- Bradley Beal (expected to opt out and re-sign with Washington)
- James Harden (expected to return to Philadelphia)
- Miles Bridges (RFA)
- Deandre Ayton (RFA)
- Jalen Brunson (UFA, expected to sign with NYK)
- Colin Sexton (RFA)
- Anfernee Simons (RFA)
- Mitchell Robinson (RFA)
- Jusuf Nurkic (UFA)
- Kevon Looney (UFA)
- Malik Monk (UFA)
- Bobby Portis (expected to opt out and become a free agent)
- Kyle Anderson (UFA)
- Bruce Brown (UFA)
- Nicolas Batum (expected to opt out and become a free agent)
- Otto Porter Jr. (UFA)
- T.J. Warren (UFA)
- Victor Oladipo (UFA)
- Tyus Jones (UFA)
- Gary Payton II (UFA)
- Mo Bamba (RFA)
- Donte DiVincenzo (RFA)
- Gary Harris (UFA)
- Jae’Sean Tate (team option)
- Chris Boucher (UFA)
- Patrick Mills (Player option)
- JaVale McGee (UFA)
- Thomas Bryant (UFA)
- Caleb Martin (RFA)
Key NBA offseason dates:
- June 30: Teams may begin negotiating with free agents (beginning at 6 p.m. ET)
- July 2-3: California Classic Summer League (San Francisco, California: Lakers, Heat, Kings, Warriors)
- July 5-7: Salt Lake City Summer League (Salt Lake City, Utah: Grizzlies, Thunder, 76ers, Jazz)
- July 6: Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts (12:01 p.m. ET)
- July 7-17: NBA 2K23 Summer League (Las Vegas: All 30 teams)
- Sept. 9-10: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend (Springfield, MA)
- Sept. 30 & Oct. 2: Warriors, Wizards to play in NBA Japan Games 2022 Presented by Rakuten (Tokyo, Japan)
- Oct. 6 & Oct. 8: Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks to play in Abu Dhabi Games 2022 (Abu Dhabi, UAE)