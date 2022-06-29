80º

NBA Free Agency 2022: List of the top 30 available players

NBA Free Agency negotiation period opens June 30

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine starts a fast break during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Chicago. The Chicago Bulls remain hopeful All-Star guard Zach LaVine will choose to re-sign with them rather than join another team as an unrestricted free agent, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NBA Free Agency opens on June 30 at 6 p.m., and there will be many good players available for teams to begin negotiations.

Here’s the list of the top 30 available NBA free agents:

  • Zach LaVine (UFA)
  • Bradley Beal (expected to opt out and re-sign with Washington)
  • James Harden (expected to return to Philadelphia)
  • Miles Bridges (RFA)
  • Deandre Ayton (RFA)
  • Jalen Brunson (UFA, expected to sign with NYK)
  • Colin Sexton (RFA)
  • Anfernee Simons (RFA)
  • Mitchell Robinson (RFA)
  • Jusuf Nurkic (UFA)
  • Kevon Looney (UFA)
  • Malik Monk (UFA)
  • Bobby Portis (expected to opt out and become a free agent)
  • Kyle Anderson (UFA)
  • Bruce Brown (UFA)
  • Nicolas Batum (expected to opt out and become a free agent)
  • Otto Porter Jr. (UFA)
  • T.J. Warren (UFA)
  • Victor Oladipo (UFA)
  • Tyus Jones (UFA)
  • Gary Payton II (UFA)
  • Mo Bamba (RFA)
  • Donte DiVincenzo (RFA)
  • Gary Harris (UFA)
  • Jae’Sean Tate (team option)
  • Chris Boucher (UFA)
  • Patrick Mills (Player option)
  • JaVale McGee (UFA)
  • Thomas Bryant (UFA)
  • Caleb Martin (RFA)

Key NBA offseason dates:

  • June 30: Teams may begin negotiating with free agents (beginning at 6 p.m. ET)
  • July 2-3: California Classic Summer League (San Francisco, California: Lakers, Heat, Kings, Warriors)
  • July 5-7: Salt Lake City Summer League (Salt Lake City, Utah: Grizzlies, Thunder, 76ers, Jazz)
  • July 6: Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts (12:01 p.m. ET)
  • July 7-17: NBA 2K23 Summer League (Las Vegas: All 30 teams)
  • Sept. 9-10: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend (Springfield, MA)
  • Sept. 30 & Oct. 2: Warriors, Wizards to play in NBA Japan Games 2022 Presented by Rakuten (Tokyo, Japan)
  • Oct. 6 & Oct. 8: Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks to play in Abu Dhabi Games 2022 (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

