Chicago Sky defeat Connecticut Sun in WNBA Commissioners Cup matchup

In a battle of two of the top teams in the Eastern conference, the Chicago Sky came out on top of the Connecticut Sun, 91-83.

The Sky came out hot and secured a new WNBA shooting record in a half at 83 percent with star Candace Parker dropping 14 points in the first quarter.

The team tallied 32 points in the first quarter alone and tied a league-high 77 percent first-half three-point.

Five Sky players scored in double-figures which helped lead the team to victory.

All-Star Candace Parker scoring a season high 25 points and set a season-high with four made three-pointers.

Kahleah Copper added 15 points for the squad while, Allie Quigley had 13.

For the Sun, only three players accounted for the majority of the Sun’s scoring which included Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones.

Alyssa Thomas dropped 12 point in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 23 points while Jones had a double double with 24 points.

Jones also tied a career-high of five steals in a regular-season game and tied a season-high with four three-pointers.