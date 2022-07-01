Detroit Red Wings introduce head coach Derek Lalonde

DETROIT – Steve Yzerman has his new coach for the Detroit Red Wings, and he didn’t need to look too far to find him.

On Monday (June 27), Derek Lalonde was coaching as an assistant in the Stanley Cup Finals. This afternoon he’s taking on a new challenge as the Red Wings new head coach.

Yzerman has successfully made his first coaching change as general manager, which comes in the form of an old friend.

Lalonde was hired as assistant coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2018 when Yzerman was still a part of the club.

He has manned multiple AHL squads, such as the Toledo Walleye.

At his introductory press conference, Lalonde hinted at how he intends to improve his new team.

