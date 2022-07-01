73º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Detroit Red Wings introduce head coach Derek Lalonde

Derek Lalonde hinted at how he intends to improve his new team during introductory press conference

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Steve Yzerman, Derek Lalonde, Hockeytown, NHL, AHL, Stanley Cup Finals, Stanley Cup, Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toledo Walleye, Hockey, News, Local, Local News
The Red Wings introduced head coach Derek Lalonde.

DETROITSteve Yzerman has his new coach for the Detroit Red Wings, and he didn’t need to look too far to find him.

On Monday (June 27), Derek Lalonde was coaching as an assistant in the Stanley Cup Finals. This afternoon he’s taking on a new challenge as the Red Wings new head coach.

Yzerman has successfully made his first coaching change as general manager, which comes in the form of an old friend.

Lalonde was hired as assistant coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2018 when Yzerman was still a part of the club.

He has manned multiple AHL squads, such as the Toledo Walleye.

At his introductory press conference, Lalonde hinted at how he intends to improve his new team.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter