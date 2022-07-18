Detroit Tigers draft Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung with No. 12 pick

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 06: Jace Jung #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders throws to first base against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Minute Maid Park on March 06, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers drafted infielder Jace Jung, out of Texas Tech, with the No. 12 pick in the first year MLB draft.

Jung, a second baseman in college, is 21 years old, and was Big 12 Conference player of the year in 2021. He’s originally from San Antonio, Texas.

Jung had a .328 batting average in his college career, hitting 39 home runs with 147 RBIs.

In June, Jung was MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 Draft prospect.

Last year, the Tigers drafted pitcher Jackson Jobe in the first round. Other recent first round picks include Riley Greene, Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson.

FanGraphs ranked the Tigers farm system No. 16 in the league.