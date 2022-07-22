Chicago Sky first WNBA team to clinch a playoff spot

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Chicago clinched a playoff spot with its 20th win of the season and is the first team in the league to do so.

Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

The win against the Seattle squad solidified their playoff spot, even without All-Star guard Courtney Vandersloot who is out due to a concussion.

Given the team’s standing they will also be competing against Las Vegas for the Commissioners Cup on July 26th.

The Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season competition that features 61 games throughout the regular season with players competing for a prize pool of $500,000

They also will receive an additional $165,000 for charitable and civic organizations.

The team will be back in competition on Friday, taking on the Dallas Wings as they continue their quest to win back to back championships.