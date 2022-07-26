Report: Detroit Tigers willing to trade ‘just about everyone,’ including Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are willing to trade “just about everyone,” including budding ace Tarik Skubal, ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

READ: Ranking every Tigers player who could get traded this week, how likely they are to be moved

Rosenthal said rival executives from multiple franchises told him that the Tigers have made it clear everyone on the team is available.

In a year that was supposed to mark the end of a long rebuild, the Tigers are 19 games out of .500 and well out of playoff contention. As a result, they find themselves positioned as July sellers once again.

Ad

Skubal, 25, is under team control through the 2026 season and has emerged as an all-around solid starter in his second full season. He can miss bats, limit hard contact, and throw strikes. The Tigers would likely need a package of high-end hitters to move Skubal.

Several relief pitchers will also be available in trade discussions this week, primarily Joe Jimenez, Andrew Chafin, and Michael Fulmer. Fulmer is a free agent after this season, Chafin has a one-year player option that will likely be declined, and Jimenez is under team control for 2023.

Closer Gregory Soto could also be on the trade block, though he’s got three years of team control after 2022 and would be much more costly to acquire.

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 2, one week from Tuesday.

More sad stories