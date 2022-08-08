Golf at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch golf during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Two tournaments will be staged for the 2024 Paris Olympic Game. Paris marks the third Olympic Games to include golf after its extended absence ended in Rio in 2016. The men will have the honor, teeing off first on August 1st during Round 1, with the final round to be played on August 4th.

Once the course has been repaired, it will be the women’s turn, with play starting on August 7th and concluding on August 10th.

Venue

The home of the 2018 Ryder Cup, Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, will host the Olympic golf tournaments for men and women in 2024. Le Golf National is known for its links-inspired bunkers and undulating fairways. But unlike a links course, water can be found on numerous holes and will test even the steeliest of nerves.

Paris 2024

Competition Schedule