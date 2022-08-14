Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks off the sixth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday.

Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind. A victory would take him to No. 1 in the world. With the penalty, his score was adjusted to a 69 and he started the final round four shots behind.

It was not immediately clear how the drop was discovered.

The penalty takes on heightened interest around Smith because of reports — which he has chosen to not discuss — that he will be the latest player to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup playoffs.

