High school football is here! Check out the top 25 seniors in Detroit area

Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore is a 5-star recruit who has committed to Oregon. Photo by Chardonne' Ulmer

It’s that time of year again, which is heaven for those who love high school football.

The season starts this week throughout the state, and as usual, there are plenty of players to watch throughout the fall who will be playing college football next year.

In honor of that, here’s a list of the top 25 seniors to watch in the five-county Detroit area, which includes the Ann Arbor region.

As a disclaimer, this list is for the best seniors, so any highly-regarded juniors or sophomores aren’t listed. But we’ll be sure to keep an eye out on them this fall for the future!

But as for the best seniors, here is a breakdown.

1. Dante Moore, Detroit Martin Luther King QB — One of the country’s top prep quarterbacks, Moore is a 5-star recruit who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns last year. He’s committed to Oregon.

2. Jalen Thompson, Detroit Cass Tech DL — Thompson announced his commitment to Michigan State on Monday, choosing the Spartans over finalists Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Penn State. Powerful edge rusher who had 10 sacks last year.

3. Cole Dellinger, Clarkston OL — His brother Garrett is at LSU, but he’s forging his own path as a dominant offensive lineman. He has committed to Michigan State.

4. Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield WR — Fast and explosive, Morgan has committed to Michigan. Last year, he had more than 1,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

5. Amir Herring, West Bloomfield OL — At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Herring is a mammoth specimen up front who dominates. He has committed to Michigan.

6. Cole Cabana, Dexter Sr. RB — Speed is the name of the game for Cabana, a Michigan-commit who has been clocked at 10.55 in the 100-yard dash and at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

7. Johnathan Slack, Detroit Martin Luther King OL — The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Slack had 50 pancake blocks last year. He has committed to Michigan State.

8. Brady Drogosh, Warren De La Salle QB — The straw that stirs the drink for what might be the state’s best overall team in De La Salle. Committed to Cincinnati, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Drogosh can break down defenses with his arm and legs.

9. Amare Snowden, Roseville DB — A tall cornerback at 6-foot-3, Snowden is hard to throw the ball against with his athleticism and ability to read plays. He has committed to Cincinnati.

10. Dylan Senda, Dearborn Divine Child OL — Big interior lineman at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds who is a mauler in the run game. He has committed to Northwestern.

Detroit Cass Tech senior lineman Jalen Thompson. Courtesy photo. (Jalen Thompson)

11. Khamari Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech TE — Committed to Cincinnati, Anderson is a nightmare for opposing linebackers and defensive backs to match up against with his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame.

12. Brennan Parachek, Dexter TE — A 3-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Michigan State-commit is a big target in the passing game and an imposing blocker.

13. Darius Taylor, Walled Lake Western RB/WR — He’ll have the ball in his hands a lot this fall, and for good reason. Taylor is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. He has committed to Minnesota.

14. Kenneth Merrieweather, Detroit Martin Luther King DL — An edge rusher who will rack up lots of sack this year if he stays healthy, Merrieweather has committed to Iowa.

15. Drew Viotto, Walled Lake Western QB — Pro-style quarterback who has good size (6-foot, 215 pounds) and a quick release, Viotto has committed to Minnesota, just like his Western teammate Taylor.

16. Nolan Ray, Birmingham Brother Rice RB — The latest in a long line of great rushers at Brother Rice, the elusive Ray has committed to Maryland.

17. Jameel Croft, Detroit Martin Luther King DB — One of the state’s best uncommitted players, Croft holds more than 20 scholarship offers, and a big senior year could mean more attention.

18. Mason Muragin, Warren De La Salle DL — A fast-riser, Muragin used a big junior year last year into a commitment to a Big Ten program, Illinois. One of the best players on defending Division 2 state champion De La Salle.

19. Parker Picot, Rochester Adams QB/DB — His college future is in baseball since he has committed to Alabama for that sport, but the 3-year varsity starter dominates on both sides of the ball for last year’s state runner-up in Division 1.

20. Eryx Daugherty, Birmingham Brother Rice DL — Big, moblie tackles don’t grow on trees, which is why the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Daughterty should be one of the state’s best lineman. He has committed to Boston College.

21. Messiah Blair, Detroit Martin Luther King Sr. DL — Committed to Eastern Michigan, but the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Blair could no doubt get further attention from more schools before National Signing Day with a great senior year.

22. Ethan Clark, Clarkston RB — A standout since his sophomore year, Clark could lead the state in rushing this year if he stays healthy. Ran for almost 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns last year while averaging nearly 10 yards a carry.

23. Michael Yharbrough, Belleville DB — One of the best skill players on the defending Division 1 state champs, Yharbrough has committed to Miami (OH).

24. Rasean Randall, Detroit Cass Tech ATH — A speedster who is a threat to score on offense each time he touches the ball, Randall also wreaks havoc on defense as an edge rusher. He has committed to Northern Illinois.

25. Laith Shamma, Ann Arbor Huron DE — At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Shamma got lots of attention after a productive junior year last year. He has committed to Toledo.