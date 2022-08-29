Put it in stone: Tell us your predictions for the 2022 Detroit Lions season

A Detroit Lions helmet sits beside a football on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Can you smell that? It’s football. It’s coming.

The NFL preseason has ended, thank goodness, and that means we’re just a couple of weeks from the real start of the NFL season. The Lions will open the 2022 calendar at home against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 11.

In the meantime, we want to hear what you think about the team’s chances this year. Last year we asked our Lions newsletter subscribers and they nailed it -- 40% of respondents said the Lions would win between three and five games. They won three. Nice work!

Some other things readers nailed in last season’s predictions survey:

Amon-Ra St. Brown would lead the team in catches (33% said he would)

No Lions running back would pass 1,000 rushing (Swift had 617 yards)

The Lions would finish in last place in the division (63.7% said they would)

This season will be a little harder to pin down, with a lot of new additions, a second year under Dan Campbell, and the Hard Knocks juice flowing. The Lions are predicted to win 6.5 games from the sports books. A lot of people have been betting the over.

So now it’s your turn again! Take our 10-question Lions 2022 season prediction survey below:

