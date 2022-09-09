Lions fan poll for 2022 season shows rising expectations juiced by Hard Knocks run

(Matt Durisko, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) runs onto the field before a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

As the Detroit Lions get their 2022 season underway this weekend, we’re looking at what the fans are expecting from the team this year.

We asked our faithful Detroit Lions newsletter readers to give us their predictions for the team, a 10-question survey, and they delivered. Nearly 400 fans submitted their predictions for the upcoming season.

So without further ado, here’s how fans see the Lions faring this season:

How many wins will the Lions have this year?

Last year, fans nailed this question -- 3-5 wins was the most voted answer, and the Lions finished with three wins. This year, expectations are up.

37% of fans said the Lions would win between 7-8 games. 26% said 5-6 wins. 12% said they’d win more than nine games. 19% said they’d win fewer than six games.

How many wins will the Lions have this year? (WDIV)

What place will Lions finish in NFC North division?

Another sign of rising expectations for the Lions from fans -- 44% said the Lions would finish in third place. Last year, a huge majority picked the Lions to finish last.

In fact, the second top answer was second place, with 26% of votes! So that’s something.

What place will Lions finish in NFC North division? (WDIV)

Some stat related questions

51% of fans said the Lions wouldn’t have a 1,000 yard rusher, basically a split

82% of fans said Jared Goff would have 20+ touchdowns this year

68% of fans said the Lions would split with the Packers

70% of fans are picking the Bills over the Lions on Thanksgiving

39% of fans said Aidan Hutchinson would win NFL rookie of the year honors

56% of fans said Hard Knocks gave them at least a little bit more hope for the Lions

Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs?

Finally, we asked if the Lions would make the playoffs. Although we’re seeing rising expectations in this survey compared to last year’s, fans aren’t ready to make that leap just yet.

81% of fans said the Lions would NOT make the playoffs. That leaves about 19% of very hopeful fans.

