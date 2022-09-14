Former Wayne State pitcher Hunter Brown beats hometown Detroit Tigers in second MLB start

Hunter Brown #58 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 13, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Former Wayne State pitcher Hunter Brown defeated the Detroit Tigers in his second career MLB start.

Brown, 24, spent three seasons at Wayne State University from 2017-2019. He struck out 178 batters in 159.2 innings and posted a 3.33 ERA during that span.

This year, his dominance in the minor leagues earned him a call-up to the Houston Astros. He made his major league debut Sept. 5 and shut out the Texas Rangers across six innings.

Brown returned to Detroit on Tuesday night to square off against a Tigers offense that’s been shut out 21 times this season, and it went about as expected.

The rookie hurler allowed just two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings, striking out six. He only needed 82 pitches en route to his second-straight win.

The Tigers scored one run against Hector Neris in the seventh inning, but lost the game 6-3. They’re 34 games below .500, and only two teams in baseball have a worse record.