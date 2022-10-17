MONDAY HUDDLE: Michigan, Ohio State traditionalists in all their glory now

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) tackles Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Welcome back to the “Ten Year War” days

For all the Michigan and Ohio State supporters out there who romanticize about the “glory days” of the Woody and Bo era, they are in paradise at the moment.

In 2022, the clock has been turned back to the 1970s and the “Ten Year War” days, where the Big Ten conference was known as the “Big 2 and Little 8.”

The only game that truly mattered in an awful Big Ten back then was the end of year contest between the Wolverines and Buckeyes to decide the league champion and Rose Bowl participant.

Without question, those days are back in full force this year.

With expansion, it’s now the “Big 2 and Little 12,” and no doubt U-M and OSU traditionalists who feel it’s the way it should be every year are loving every minute of it.

If there were a team that was thought to be able to challenge Michigan and Ohio State, it was Penn State, but the Nittany Lions showed they are nowhere near Michigan’s level in a dominant 41-17 win by the Wolverines on Sunday.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Penn State gives Ohio State more of a test at home in State College on Oct. 29, but it doesn’t seem likely at the moment.

The trip back through the time machine to the 70s (and also 2006 when the teams met ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country) seems to be complete.

The Big Ten as a whole is terrible except for Michigan and Ohio State (Purdue or Illinois will likely win the West Division, think about that!), who seem to be on a collision course to meet as unbeatens at the end of the year for the right to go to the Big Ten title game and earn a likely College Football Playoff berth.

Just bring on Nov. 26 in Columbus already, much to the delight of those who boast about the glory days constantly and are reliving them again this fall.

Grand Valley knocks off Ferris State in classic between No. 1 and No. 2

Speaking of showdowns between No. 1 and No. 2, there was one in the state on Saturday between the nation’s top teams in Division II.

No. 1 and defending national champion Ferris State hosted No. 2 Grand Valley State in the Anchor-Bone Classic, and it lived up to the hype.

Trailing 21-10 going into the fourth quarter, Grand Valley State scored two touchdowns in a span of 4:21, the last one being with 3:36 remaining, to rally for a 22-21 win.

Grand Valley State, which lost both games to Ferris State last year, outrushed the Bulldogs, 223-81, and ended a five-game losing streak to Ferris State.

There could very well be a rematch in the playoffs.

Given the show the teams gave fans on Saturday, let’s hope that’s the case.

Prep playoff show to air on Sunday

Believe it or not, this is the final week of the regular season for high school football teams in the state.

That means on Sunday, it will be time to gear up for the playoffs with the annual playoff selection show.

If your team makes it, find out who its first-round playoff opponent will be and what a potential road to Ford Field will look like when the pairings are announced at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit.