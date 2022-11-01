Detroit Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for draft picks

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Detroit Lions traded their starting tight end to a division rival for draft picks on NFL trade deadline day.

Former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Detroit is also sending two fourth-round picks to Minnesota.

The Lions are 1-6 on the season and Hockenson was under contract through 2023. He has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Trade terms, source tells ESPN:



🏈Vikings get TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.



🏈Lions get 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Hockenson was drafted by the Lions with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020, and caught 15 touchdowns during his Lions career.

The Lions are likely in sell mode as another season goes to waste. They likely determined that Hockenson wouldn’t be extended, and getting something for him was the best option.

But trading him to a division rival is a tough decision to make, considering the Lions will face him twice per year if he sticks around.

