How to get tickets for Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game in Detroit

FILE - Snow covers the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the Buffalo disrupts the Bills ability to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Football fans can check out an out of town matchup at Ford Field this Sunday between Buffalo and Cleveland because of a massive snow storm on the East Coast.

The NFL moved the game from Buffalo to Detroit, using the indoor Ford Field while the Lions are on the road in New York on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Buffalo, the home team, is giving its fans first dibs on tickets, with general public sales to start on Saturday.

Here’s the info on tickets from the Buffalo Bills website:

Season Ticket Member Presale will begin at 2pm. Members will be sent an email at 1pm with a link and code to access the sale. Ticket limit is 6 per account.

Buffalo Bills app presale will begin at 5pm. Fans will be notified via the app with a link and code to access the presale. Ticket limit is 6 per account.

If tickets remain, the general public on sale will be Saturday.