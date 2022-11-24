Allen, Bass, Diggs end surging Detroit Lions win streak at 3 in Thanksgiving Day thriller

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Late-game heroics by Josh Allen, Stephon Diggs, and Tyler Bass spoils the Thanksgiving Day spirit of the Detroit Lions as they fell 28-25, ending their winning streak at three games.

The Bills received the ball with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Allen hit Diggs deep for a 39-yard reception to put the Bills in field goal range which set up Bass for the 45-yard game-winner.

The loss also extended the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game to six losses in a row, as they have not won since defeating the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

The Lions’ marched down the field on a 10-play drive for 42 yards to tie the game at 25 in just two minutes and 17 seconds, but they left too much time on the clock, which ultimately sealed their fate.

Allen finished the game completing 24-42 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. But it was his receiving core of Isaiah McKenzie who caught six receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown and Diggs who caught eight for 77 yards and one score to help the Bills improve to 8-3.

“A win is a win,” said Allen. “Short week coming off of what happened last week, and we playing here two games back to back hit a lull in that second half. Guys continued to battle. I’m proud of our defense for stepping up. We got one four (Diggs) going and T Bass at the end of the game. Those are the ones that take a lot out of you, but I’m proud of our guys and the effort that we put in and the resiliency that we have.”

“I got the best quarterback in the league,” said Diggs. “Anytime we hit a lull, it’s like our eyes are locked in, and I try to be the support system and just be his receiver and try to get open. That’s my guy, man. When in doubt, I’m riding with 17.”

“I’m just so thankful for them after I had the missed extra point,” said Bass. “These guys drove down the field, and they had my back, and when I got out there, Reid had a great snap, and Sam had a great hold, and I just trusted my process and hit it through.”

Jared Goff and the Lions had their chances, but poor clock management and bad decision-making cause them the game.

Goff finished the day 23-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine receptions for 122 yards.

Jamaal Williams added to his touchdown stat line, carrying the ball 18 times for 66 yards and his league-leading 13th touchdown on the season, which is only three behind Lions legend Barry Sanders who had 16 in 1991.

Detroit will look to bounce back in week 13 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.