Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera says he will retire after 2023 season, per reports

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career hit during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera said he plans to retire at the end of the 2023 season, according to several reports.

Cabrera, 39, has spent the last 15 seasons with the Tigers but has only one more year left on his $248 million extension, which was announced in 2014.

The future Hall-of-Famer has racked up 3,088 hits, 507 home runs, 607 doubles, and 1,847 RBI in his 20-year career. He owns a .308 batting average and .908 OPS.

Detroit traded for Cabrera when he was 24 years old and coming off his fifth season with the Florida Marlins. He won the 2003 World Series and also made four NL All-Star appearances before coming to Detroit.

Cabrera made seven-straight AL All-Star teams from 2010-2016 and then returned to the Midsummer Classic in 2022 through the commissioner’s new “legends” clause.

At his peak, Cabrera won back-to-back MVP awards in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, with a .330 average, 44 home runs, and 139 RBI, he became the first player to win the Triple Crown since 1967, and nobody has done it since.

Injuries have limited Cabrera the last six seasons. Over that span, he’s never hit more than 16 homers in a season, and he’s slashing a combined .262/.330/.385 -- that’s a .715 OPS across 603 games.

As one of the best hitters of this generation, Cabrera will someday represent the Tigers in the Hall of Fame.