Lions-Packers season finale moved to Sunday Night Football on Local 4

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second half at Ford Field on November 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are moving to primetime to end the NFL regular season.

The NFL announced the Lions final regular season game vs. the Green Bay Packers has been flexed to the Sunday Night Football slot, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on Local 4.

The Lions enter the game at Lambeau Field clinging to playoff hopes, needing a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss to clinch the final NFC playoff wild card spot. If Green Bay wins, they clinch the spot over Detroit and Seattle.

If the Lions win, and Seattle wins, Seattle gets the spot. So Detroit needs some help, along with getting a big road win in Green Bay.

Seattle will play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, so the stakes will be known for the primetime game.

The Lions beat the Packers earlier this year at Ford Field, but both teams were playing very different football at the time. The Lions and Packers have both been on fire since then, as they push towards a playoff spot.

The Lions routed the Bears last week, while the Packers blew out the Vikings. Both teams enter the game playing well, but the Packers are favored by 4.5 points, according to FanDuel.

If Detroit makes the playoffs, they’ll be the first time in more than 40 years to start a season 1-6 and still make the playoffs.

Lions and Packers, Sunday night, 8:20 p.m., on Local 4/NBC. See you then.