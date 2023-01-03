Bills player collapses, gets CPR before leaving field in ambulance during Monday Night Football game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

CINCINNATI – The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after a player collapsed and received CPR on the field.

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old from Pennsylvania, tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins at 8:55 p.m. Monday (Jan. 2) -- about nine minutes into the game.

After the play, Hamlin stood up briefly before collapsing on the field. The game was halted while trainers and medical staff members surrounded him and administered CPR.

ESPN also reported that Hamlin received oxygen.

An ambulance was brought onto the field for Hamlin, and he left around 9:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“No one’s been through this,” former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

Once Hamlin had been driven off the field, teams were initially told play would resume after five minutes of warmups. Visibly emotional players and coaches quickly agreed to suspend the game around 9:15 p.m. The NFL announced at 10 p.m. that the game had been officially postponed.

No further updates about Hamlin’s condition have been confirmed.

Hamlin spent five years at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a second-team All-ACC honoree and team captain as a senior. He was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in 2021.

As a starter this season, Hamlin entered Monday’s game with 91 tackles.

Current and former players around the league have tweeted their prayers and support for Hamlin.

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

Everybody Needs To Go In Prayer For This Man‼️‼️ — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 3, 2023

Chilling. Prayers for Damar Hamlin. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 3, 2023

Prayers for Damar and his family https://t.co/7bzLns8VxI — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) January 3, 2023

The game is not important.



Damar Hamlin’s life is important.



Please be ok. Please.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Can’t remember being in a game where this has happened to a player and the game was suspended, hope he bounces back 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 3, 2023

Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 3, 2023

Father God, I pray that Damar Hamlin is okay and here with us. I also ask that he have a speedy recovery mentally & physically God; in Jesus name… Amen🙏🏾 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 3, 2023

Lord we ask for a miracle! 🙏🏾 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 3, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his loved ones and the entire Bills organization. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 3, 2023

Unbelievably sad…. Heart is extremely heavy right now. Prayers for @HamlinIsland his health and the Hamlin Family now. Life is too important. Cherish every moment. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Damar… — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 3, 2023