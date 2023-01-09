Lions eliminated from playoff contention with Seahawks OT win vs. Rams

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions needed the Rams to upset Seattle today to keep their playoff hopes alive. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

The Rams led Seattle for most of the game, but Seattle tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a game-winning field goal attempt, sending the game to overtime.

Myers would get redemption, scoring the game-winning field goal in overtime. The final score was 19-16.

The Seattle win officially eliminates the Lions from playoff contention heading into the Sunday Night Football matchup with Green Bay tonight.

The Packers still need to win to get in, so the Lions can play spoiler.

No matter what happens tonight, by any measure, the Lions will have had a successful seasons, catching fire after starting the season 1-6. The Lions have two first round draft picks and plenty of cap space heading into the offseason.

The Lions kickoff on Sunday Night Football tonight at 8:20 p.m., live from Lambeau Field. Stay tuned after the game for the Local 4 post-game show and Local 4 News.