Bally Sports Detroit adds Cameron Maybin, Todd Jones to Tigers broadcast team

Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones of the Detroit Tigers high five after a victory over the New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Aug. 26, 2007.

DETROIT – Bally Sports Detroit has added former players Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones to their Tigers broadcast team.

The company announced Craig Monroe, who played for the Tigers from 2002-2007 and has been with Bally Sports for several seasons, will take on more play-by-play duties. Jack Morris is no longer part of the broadcast team.

Maybin, who became a popular analyst for MLB Network, had a roller coaster relationship with the Tigers during his 15-year career. They drafted the outfielder with the 10th overall pick in 2005 and saw him become the organization’s top prospect.

Cameron Maybin watches batting practice before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 16, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (2022 Getty Images)

After he debuted with the Tigers for 24 games in 2007, they traded him to the then-Florida Marlins for Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis.

He returned to the Tigers via trade before the 2016 season and was then sent to the Los Angeles Angels one year later for Victor Alcantara.

Maybin signed with the Tigers as a free agent in 2020, and was traded by the organization for a third time -- to the Chicago Cubs for Zack Short.

Jones, a relief pitcher, spent eight seasons with the Tigers from 1997-2001 and 2006-2008. He was originally acquired by the organization in a trade that sent Brad Ausmus to the Houston Astros in 1996.

Former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Todd Jones talks to the crowd during a question and answer session prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park on July 30, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (2016 Getty Images)

Here’s the full announcement from Bally: