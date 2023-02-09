Report: Pistons trade Saddiq Bey to Warriors for James Wiseman in 3-team deal

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 13: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on October 13, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to trade forward Saddiq Bey to the Golden State Warriors for big man James Wiseman.

Bey is reportedly being moved to Atlanta for multiple second round picks. The Pistons are also sending forward Kevin Knox to the Warriors.

Bey, 23, was drafted by the Pistons No. 19 overall in 2020, and burst onto the scene as a three-point shooter. He spent most of his time in Detroit as a starter, playing 203 games, averaging 14..5 points and five rebounds.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, has dealt with injuries during his time in Golden State. He’s played 60 games for the Warriors, including 21 this year, averaging about seven points and three rebounds.

The NBA Trade Deadline was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.