Report: Pistons trade Saddiq Bey to Warriors for James Wiseman in 3-team deal

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to trade forward Saddiq Bey to the Golden State Warriors for big man James Wiseman.
Bey is reportedly being moved to Atlanta for multiple second round picks. The Pistons are also sending forward Kevin Knox to the Warriors.
Bey, 23, was drafted by the Pistons No. 19 overall in 2020, and burst onto the scene as a three-point shooter. He spent most of his time in Detroit as a starter, playing 203 games, averaging 14..5 points and five rebounds.
Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, has dealt with injuries during his time in Golden State. He’s played 60 games for the Warriors, including 21 this year, averaging about seven points and three rebounds.
The NBA Trade Deadline was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.