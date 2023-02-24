Lions release veteran DL Michael Brockers, clearing $10M in cap space

The Detroit Lions cleared a reported $10M in cap space on Friday with the release of veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

Brockers came to Detroit with general manager Brad Holmes in 2020 after playing for the Rams from 2012 to 2020.

Brockers played two seasons in Detroit, serving as a team captain. In 2022, Brockers only appeared in six games, as the coaching staff favored playing time for younger prospects. He played 16 games for the Lions in 2021.

“We would like to thank Michael Brockers for his leadership over the last two seasons. As one of our team captains in 2022, Brock’s veteran voice and presence were instrumental in helping guide and develop our young locker room. He is one of the true professionals of our game and we have the highest respect for him as a man. We wish him and his family well on their next chapter.”

The move reportedly clears $10 million in cap space for the team heading into the offseason, which starts in March.