Swiatek defeats Gauff again, advances to Dubai final

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves to Coco Gauff from the U.S. during their semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year's French Open final.

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States in the other semifinal.

Swiatek beat Pegula last week to retain her Qatar Open title.

___

