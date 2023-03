NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 29: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings controls the puck against the New Jersey Devils on April 29, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly trading one of their leading scorers to the Boston Bruins.

Tyler Bertuzzi, an upcoming free agent, is moving moved to Boston ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, according to NHL inside Elliotte Friedman.

Pierre LeBrun reports the Wings are getting Boston’s 2024 first round pick and a 2025 fourth round pick.