Feel the Bern: It’s the most wonderful time of the sports year (for some)

The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DETROIT – We have reached that magical time of the calendar that many sports fans feel is the best of the year. Does the phrase “March Madness” ring a bell? This week is conference tournament week, and next week is the Big Dance, the NCAA Tournament.

Sixty-eight teams will be invited but only one will walk away with it all.

This Sunday is Selection Sunday, when everyone finds out if they’ve been invited. And as soon as Sunday is over, we begin the task of filling out our brackets. Some spend hours pouring over their choices. Others might as well pick a number out of a hat and fill it out that way.

Several years ago, while filling out my bracket, my wife quizzed me as to why I do this year after year after year and have nothing to show for it. So I said to her, “If you know so much, why don’t you fill one out and see how you do?”

She said she would, and she did.

And that will be the last time I offer up that kind of advice. Because by the end of that tournament, only one winner was standing, and it was her! She picked teams according to their weather, their school colors, and their fight song. And she won the tournament and took home a handsome sum of cash. Beginner’s luck? Ha! By the way, can anyone hum Gonzaga’s fight song?