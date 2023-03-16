Detroit Lions bring back former Michigan OL Graham Glasgow on 1-year deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are bringing back former University of Michigan offensive lineman Graham Glasgow on a one-year deal, according to reports.
Detroit drafted Glasgow in the third round in 2016. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lions, starting 11 games as a rookie and every game but one from 2017-2019.
He signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 2020, but was released last week.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Lions are bringing him back to Detroit on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
Former Broncos’ free-agent guard Graham Glasgow, the Lions’ 3rd-round pick in 2016, is returning to Detroit on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023