Former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams signs 3-year deal with Saints

Williams spent 2 season with Lions

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere, 2023 Getty Images)

According to reports, former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams signed a 3-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal is worth $12 million with $8 million fully guaranteed.

Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022 with 17 while going over the 1,000-yard mark with 1,066 on 262 carries for the team in Honolulu blue.

He also broke Barry Sanders’ record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Williams issued a statement through Twitter to all those in the hidden village of the den on Wednesday (March 15) night.

“I just wanna say thank you to all of the Detroit fans and everybody apart of the hidden village of the den,” wrote Williams. “I’ve grown a lot just from those two years, and I appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there.”

The Lions signed his replacement, David Montgomery, Tuesday night to a three-year deal worth $18 million with $11 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old bruiser carried the ball 201 times for 801 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, adding 34 receptions for 316 yards and one endzone score in 16 games.

