Dates, new details announced for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

The NFL Draft is coming to Detroit in 2024 -- and now we know when.

The NFL and the City of Detroit announced new details on the big event, including that it will take place on April 25-27, 2024, in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

As part of the event, the NFL Draft Experience – the NFL’s interactive football theme park – will provide fans a free opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 2024 NFL Draft Experience in Detroit will be open all three days of the event.

“It’s another great day in the Detroit region, with the official announcement of dates for the 2024 NFL Draft,” said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO. “Fans locally and across the nation can now mark their calendars and plan their visit for a celebration of football and Detroit hospitality. Planning will intensify and we will continue to collaborate with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, Downtown Detroit Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the event creates a beneficial lasting legacy for all members of our community.”

“Detroiters have shown many times our ability to put on highly successful national events and we will be ready again to welcome the world next April,” said Mike Duggan, City of Detroit Mayor. “Next year’s NFL Draft is going be an incredible opportunity for hundreds of thousands of visitors to see the progress our city is making.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City on April 27-29. The draft in Vegas last year was attended by more than 300,000 fans, according to the NFL.

“We are excited to be partnering with the city of Detroit and the NFL to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit,” said Rod Wood, Detroit Lions President and CEO. “We look forward to showcasing the culture, energy, and passion of our vibrant downtown as a part of one of the NFL’s marquee annual events.”

Tickets and schedules for the event will be released at a later date.