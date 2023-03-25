Detroit Cass Tech captures first state boys basketball title in school history

Detroit Cass Tech poses with the trophy after winning its first state boys basketball title in school history. Photo by Keith Dunlap

Detroit Cass Tech isn’t known as just a powerhouse in high school football now.

The Technicians are also one in boys basketball.

For the first time in school history, Cass Tech is a state champion in basketball, as the Technicians won the Division 1 title with a 78-63 win over Muskegon on Saturday at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

It’s been a long time coming for the Technicians, whose previous best finish in school history was a runner-up finish in 1974.

“We had established that as a goal,” Cass Tech head coach Steve Hall said. “It looks good on paper, but to carry it out and pursue it, it is unbelievable what we’ve been able to do.”

Sophomore Darius Acuff, who banked in a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime in Friday’s semifinal win over Grand Blanc, and senior Travon Cooper each scored 19 points to lead the way for Cass Tech.

Cass Tech trailed 47-46 with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter, but took charge from there.

The Technicians then went on a 13-2 run to take a 59-48 lead with 3:54 remaining in the game.

Muskegon never put a serious dent in Cass Tech’s lead from there.

Cass Tech outscored Muskegon in the paint, 40-8.