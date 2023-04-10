Wolves suspend Gobert post-punch for play-in game vs. Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, after the 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout.

The Timberwolves announced on Monday that Gobert would serve his one-game punishment when they face the Lakers on Tuesday night. Gobert took a swing at Anderson and hit him in the upper chest in the second quarter of Minnesota's game against New Orleans on Sunday, when the flustered Timberwolves were trailing by 12 points.

The Timberwolves rallied to beat the Pelicans 113-108 and take eighth place in the Western Conference. That gives them two chances to win a play-in game to qualify for the playoffs. If they beat the Lakers they'll get the No. 7 seed and face Memphis in the first round. If they lose, they'll host the winner of the New Orleans-Oklahoma City game on Friday night for the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with Denver.

The Wolves also lost forward Jaden McDaniels on Sunday to a hand injury after he hit a wall in the tunnel that leads to the locker room after being called for his second foul in the first quarter. Another key player, backup center Naz Reid, is done for the season with a broken wrist from a fall on the court in the game on March 29 at Phoenix.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports