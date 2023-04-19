Tickets go live for 2023 baseball season at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – It’s a telltale sign of spring in Metro Detroit: Tickets are officially on sale for baseball games at Jimmy John’s Field.

The United Shores Professional Baseball League is gearing up to begin their season on May 19 in Downtown Utica. The league announced Wednesday, April 19, that tickets to the mostly-weekend games are available for purchase online, by phone at 248-759-5278, and in person at the box office at Jimmy John’s Field.

Games are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in May, and expand to Thursdays in June, July and August. There are also games scheduled on Wednesdays in August. The same four teams will go head to head (to head, to head): the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers, the Eastside Diamond Hoppers, the Utica Unicorns, and the Westside Woolly Mammoths.

There are a number of theme nights and promotional events that’ll occur throughout the season, including events like Italian Heritage Night, Country Music Night, Martial Arts Night, and more. You can see the league’s promotional schedule for the 2023 season here.

While the local baseball games are exciting on their own, the season will feature the return of beloved league member JJ The Field General, bat dog extraordinaire. The adorable 5-year-old red golden retriever is trained to pick up baseball bats, bring water to umpires, and charm the crowd.

Jimmy John’s Field’s official Opening Day kicks off with the Beavers taking on the Unicorns on May 19. The season is scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 9.

Visit the USPBL’s website here for more information.

And, if you’re a huge JJ The Field General fan like me, check out the video below from a year ago.