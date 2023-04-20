Detroit Lions switching from Pepsi to Coke at Ford Field next season

Coca-Cola is replacing Pepsi on the soft drink throne at Ford Field next season, just as the Lions are finally looking competitive.

The Lions teased a big announcement this week -- of course, we thought it was going to be new jerseys -- but no, it was about pop. Soda pop. Just pop.

The Lions say Coca-Cola is now the official soft drink of the franchise, and Coca-Cola products will be widely available at the stadium starting this month, for all Ford Field events.

It sounds like that trademark Pepsi ad in the corner is no more. We’re not sure what will be there now, maybe a Coca-Cola logo?

“We are proud to partner with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to introduce Coca-Cola to Ford Field for the very first time,” said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President, Revenue Kelly Kozole. “Coca-Cola is an iconic brand, undoubtedly a fan-favorite, and it’s exciting to expand our beverage selections for guests at the stadium.”

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will also be the presenting partner of the new Detroit Lions player entrance to Ford Field debuting this 2023 season.

“The Lions have an incredibly enthusiastic fan base, so we are thrilled we can be a part of their total fan experience,” said Matt Barribeau, RCCB Michigan Market Unit President. “With solid roots in Detroit, it’s an honor for us to continue refreshing the local community alongside the entire Lions’ organization.”